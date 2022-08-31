Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expands By 12.8%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $103.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.44 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. Celsius has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Celsius’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Celsius

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,393,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,393,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,500 shares of company stock worth $26,796,940. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.