Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Expands By 7.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

Shares of CFFS stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VII

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

