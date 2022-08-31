Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Increases By 16.3%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSSEP Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

