Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Decreases By 18.2%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 655,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Clariant Price Performance
Shares of CLZNF remained flat at $17.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. Clariant has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $22.00.
About Clariant
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clariant (CLZNF)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.