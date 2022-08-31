Short Interest in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW) Increases By 6.9%

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Clarim Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $76,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Clarim Acquisition Price Performance

CLRMW remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10. Clarim Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

