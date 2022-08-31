Short Interest in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Decreases By 12.8%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CPIX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

