Short Interest in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Grows By 26.7%

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $10,883,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 165.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 763,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 476,127 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 653.1% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 408,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 354,569 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 327.5% in the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 326,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,420,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.72 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

