Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Declines By 10.1%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,100 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 509,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,290.5 days.
Daifuku Stock Performance
Shares of DAIUF stock remained flat at $62.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590. Daifuku has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56.
Daifuku Company Profile
