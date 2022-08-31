Short Interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Rises By 27.0%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Digital World Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital World Acquisition stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ DWACU traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $27.69. 4,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479. Digital World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $143.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of SaaS and technology, and the fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

