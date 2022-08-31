Short Interest in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Drops By 9.9%

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Duke Realty Stock Up 0.9 %

DRE stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. 18,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,368. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duke Realty

Institutional Trading of Duke Realty

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at $124,753.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

