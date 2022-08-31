Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Rises By 24.9%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the July 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, President James Andrew Dinsmore purchased 3,000 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 190,000 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 27.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ECF traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,606. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $15.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

