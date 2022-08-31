Short Interest in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Drops By 23.6%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 296.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGF remained flat at $35.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

