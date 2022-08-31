Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Declines By 15.2%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 974,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Getty Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. 7,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 17.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 183,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Getty Realty by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Getty Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

