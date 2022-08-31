Short Interest in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Decreases By 11.6%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 487,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Graphite Bio Trading Down 1.5 %

GRPH traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 88,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,404. The firm has a market cap of $192.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.37. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Graphite Bio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,600,000 after purchasing an additional 420,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graphite Bio by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 482,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Graphite Bio by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 502,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,577,000. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Graphite Bio

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPH shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

