Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Declines By 9.7%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 64,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Greenland Technologies stock remained flat at $3.40 on Wednesday. 8,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $42.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.66.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

