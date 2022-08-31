Short Interest in Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Drops By 18.5%

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HMMR stock remained flat at $0.32 during trading on Tuesday. 83,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Hammer Technology has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.41.

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

