Short Interest in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Drops By 19.5%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.05. 835,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576,234 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,315 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,935,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,075,000 after acquiring an additional 793,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 45.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.