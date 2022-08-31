Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Drops By 20.6%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HGTXU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. 193,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,583. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0968 per share. This is a boost from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 35.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

