Short Interest in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Declines By 15.3%

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 395,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICAD shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iCAD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCAD

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iCAD in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in iCAD in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in iCAD in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Price Performance

iCAD Company Profile

ICAD stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 112,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,860. iCAD has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $76.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

