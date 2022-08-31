Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Declines By 20.5%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HEQ stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $25,315.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 35.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.