Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Declines By 20.5%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of HEQ stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $25,315.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
