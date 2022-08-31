Short Interest in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Increases By 8.5%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. 6,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,153. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $26,883.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 104,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

