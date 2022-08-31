Short Interest in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Drops By 9.8%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 9,670,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 741,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Insider Activity at Krispy Kreme

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at $35,744,596.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. 6,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,451. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Articles

