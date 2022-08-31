Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Increases By 26.1%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,252,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 819,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. 122,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,978. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $10.49.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

