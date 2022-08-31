Short Interest in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Drops By 16.7%

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Harold Ruf purchased 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,472. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading

