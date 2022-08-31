Short Interest in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Increases By 7.9%

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 207,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

FLIC stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. 29,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,969. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 3.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

