Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Declines By 27.4%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the July 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get TPCO alerts:

TPCO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRAMF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 10,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,640. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. TPCO has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.93.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.