Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Decreases By 20.0%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

CYBBF stock remained flat at $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

