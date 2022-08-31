SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 41,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,364,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Separately, TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

