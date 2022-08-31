Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sigma Additive Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53% Sigma Additive Solutions Competitors -119.10% -14.91% -10.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sigma Additive Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Additive Solutions Competitors 49 160 379 6 2.58

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 32.75%. Given Sigma Additive Solutions’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Additive Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million -$7.39 million -1.12 Sigma Additive Solutions Competitors $1.59 billion $103.63 million 53.05

Sigma Additive Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions. Sigma Additive Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Additive Solutions’ peers have a beta of 0.28, indicating that their average stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sigma Additive Solutions peers beat Sigma Additive Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

