Signet Jewelers (SIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.57. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SIG opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $111.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.30.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

