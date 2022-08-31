Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) is AIGH Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for 6.1% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $25,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,469 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

SIMO opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.17.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

