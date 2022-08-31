Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $1,114,260.29 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.05. 93,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,004. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after buying an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simulations Plus by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 39,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

