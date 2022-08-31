SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $967,439.00

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. SingularityNET has a market cap of $46.98 million and approximately $967,439.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,702,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,256,582 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

