SmartCredit Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,968.00 (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. SmartCredit Token has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $3,968.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00005075 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00439281 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00821684 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015349 BTC.
About SmartCredit Token
SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io.
SmartCredit Token Coin Trading
