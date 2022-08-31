Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMAR opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

