Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Up to $17.11

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $17.64. Sohu.com shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 2,256 shares.

Sohu.com Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $677.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 303,144 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 206,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 131,250 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 372,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Further Reading

