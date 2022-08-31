Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.03

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 78642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,921. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 62.4% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 311,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 119,635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sonos by 742.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 55,524 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the second quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sonos by 46.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 31,188 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

