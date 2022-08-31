Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 6.1%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.53. 1,531,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 30,915,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.36.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 734,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 234,157 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,928,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,747 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

