S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.8% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $42,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $14,642,000. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $850,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,776. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

