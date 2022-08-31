S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $419.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $404.00 to $419.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $355.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.73 and its 200 day moving average is $368.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

Insider Activity

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.