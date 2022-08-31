SpaceChain Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $2,036.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One SpaceChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000488 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Basilisk (BSX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
SpaceChain Coin Profile
SPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,259,213 coins and its circulating supply is 307,182,730 coins. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SpaceChain
