SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 812.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,928 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $34,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.08. 178,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762,835. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.60.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

