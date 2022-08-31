SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.90 and last traded at $103.19. Approximately 6,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 14,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,521,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.