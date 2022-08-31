SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GMF opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $131.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

