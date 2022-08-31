Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.74

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.74 and traded as low as $0.88. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 82,306 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPRO shares. Cowen cut Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of $28.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 990,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 829,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,724 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 253,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Articles

