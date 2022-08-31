Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.1 %

CXM traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 7,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,507. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

CXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock worth $1,689,518. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 25.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

