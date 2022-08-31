ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 1,527 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,110,652. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $334.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

