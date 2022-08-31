ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 16,016 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,016 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPMD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.80. 48,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

