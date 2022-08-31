ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.93. 15,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.41 and its 200-day moving average is $255.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

