ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 164,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,802. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

